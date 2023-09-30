Tribunal’s verdict affirms will of Taraba people, says Gov. Kefas

By Martins Abochol

Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba has described the judgement delivered by the Governorship Election Tribunal in the state, as an affirmation of the will of the people.

The governor said this in a statement by Mr Emma Belo, his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communications, issued on Saturday in Jalingo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal in a judgment delivered on Saturday, upheld Kefas’ election as governor of the state.

Kefas, who also dedicated his victory at the tribunal to the people of the state, called on his opponents to close ranks and support his administration toward moving the state forward.

The governor enjoined all citizens in the state to accept the judgement as will of God and that of the majority of the people.

”This victory belongs to all Taraba people and every lover of democracy,”he said.

The governor commended the judges in the tribunal for standing to their professional calling and upholding truth, justice and fairness. (NAN)

