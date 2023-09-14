Tribunal victory: Come, let’s work together, Hon. Abang tells opponents

The member representing Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Hon. Victor Abang, popularly known as ‘Mature’, has called on his political opponents to join hands with him to work for the people to deliver the dividends of democracy to their doorsteps.

Hon. Abang made the call while reacting to his victory at the tribunal on Tuesday. The Chairman of the Election Petition Tribunal for the House of Representatives for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Justice Musa Sambo, declared Abang of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election in the areaThe panel in its ruling, for lack of merit, dismissed the petition of Attah Ochinke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency.Hon. Mature described the tribunal verdict as a further affirmation of the votes willingly given to him by his constituents, noting that the February 25 National Assembly election where he emerged victorious at the polls was free, fair and transparent.

The lawmaker said: “I am very happy with the outcome of the National Assembly Election Tribunal for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency. The tribunal victory is a clear affirmation of the confidence reposed in me with the votes the people gave to me in the February 25th 2023 National Assembly election.“Certainly, this ruling by the tribunal upholding my victory at the polls will spur me to work harder for our people and give them the best of representation, ensuring that our constituency is not left out of the scheme of things at the federal parliament. The tribunal victory is a kind of renewal of our mandate and a rededication of my representation to the good people of Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency.“I am calling for the support of all and sundry as I carry on in the great task of delivering on the mandate given to me by the people in an election that was transparently conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).“I am calling on my opponents to come and work with me to see how we can together deliver democracy dividends to our people. Election is over. And so, this should be the time for us to come together and work for the interest of the wonderful people of Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency.”Abang, who worked in the Office of the Senate President for several years and was one-time aide to former Senate Leader, Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, is believed to have first-hand knowledge of how the Parliament works.He is seen to have started well with some laudable steps he has taken since his inauguration as a member of the House of Representatives on June 13, 2023.In about a month after his inauguration, he championed the move to prevent the encroachment into another Cross River State territory by Cameroon with a motion he presented on the floor of the House on behalf of the Cross River caucus. The joint motion presented by Abang led to the constitution of an adhoc committee by the House to stop the attempt to cede Danare and Biajua communities in Boki Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River State through Pillar 113A to the Republic of Cameroon. Also, in August, at a time most of his colleagues inaugurated along with him were still trying to find their feet at the National Assembly, Abang did an impressive empowerment in which he distributed 21 motorcycles and cars to his constituents, pledging to work tirelessly to meet the expectations of his people.The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, ably represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, at the thanksgiving service where the empowerment items were distributed to the beneficiaries, had stated that for Abang to return to his constituents to thank and empower them, just about two months after he assumed office, clearly demonstrated his love and commitment to their welfare.

