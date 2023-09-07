Tribunal verdict reaffirms Nigerians’ choice of Tinubu – Senator

By Naomi Sharang

Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, has hailed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Barau, in a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ismail Mudashir, said the judgment of the tribunal had reaffirmed the choice of Nigerians on President Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-member tribunal, chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani, had on Wednesday, upheld the election of Tinubu.

While urging all to accept the outcome of the tribunal, Barau said that Nigerians, irrespective of party differences, needed to team up with the present administration to address the challenges facing the country.

‘’ The judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the presidential poll has reaffirmed the choice of the electorate who trooped out on Feb. 25, to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of our beloved country.

“Now, it is time for all to team up with the president to turn around the fortunes of the country positively for the benefit of all,’’ he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the parliament to come up with legislation to support the various initiatives of the executive in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

‘’On our part, as assured by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, we will come up with necessary legislation to support the executive to address the challenges facing our nation.

“This will be pursued vigorously for the benefit of all,’’ he said.(NAN)

