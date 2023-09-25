Tribunal upholds Sanwo-Olu’s nomination by APC

By Adenike Ayodele

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal has struck out an application by the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos State, Dr Abdulazeez Adediran (a.k.a. Jandor), seeking a declaration that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was not qualified for the March 18 governorship poll.

Adediran had contended that Sanwo-Olu was wrongfully nominated and sponsored by his party, the All Progressives Party (APC) and, therefore, was not qualified for the election.

However, Justice Mikail Abdullahi, while reading the tribunal’s decision on the matter, held that the position did not form part of the grounds for disqualification for election into the office of a governor, under Sections 177 and 182 of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended).

The tribunal also declared that it had no powers to inquire into the primary election of the APC which produced Sanwo-Olu, adding that the issue was a pre-election matter which did not fall under its jurisdiction.

“Only an aspirant or member of a political party can complain about the outcome of the party’s primary election, not a busybody like the petitioner,” Abdullahi held.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision formed part of the judgment being delivered in Adediran’s petition against election of Sanwo-Olu as Lagos State Governor.

The tribunal also held that the ticket of Sanwo-Olu and that of his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, were one and inseparable.

The tribunal held that the issue had been resolved in a number of cases.

The tribunal also held that the Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat were not required to pay separate security deposits.

The judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s election was still ongoing at the time of filing this report. (NAN)

