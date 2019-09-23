Tribunal upholds elections of PDP, APC lawmakers in Sokoto

#TrackNigeria The National and State Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Sokoto, on Monday dismissed the petitions against two lawmakers, Alhaji Malami Muhammad, PDP, Sokoto South II and Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim, APC, Sabon Birni South.

The two lawmakers were declared winners of the Sokoto South II and Sabon Birni South constituencies in Sokoto State House of Assembly during the 2019 general elections.

Challenging the declaration of Muhammad, Alhaji Aminu Gidadawa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker was not duly elected as he did not score the majority of lawful votes cast.

Also, Alhaji Adamu Gatawa, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Sabon Birni South state assembly election challenged the declaration of Ibrahim, as the winner of the election on the same ground.

However, the tribunal in its judgments dismissed the two petitions for lack of merit.

A member of the tribunal, Justice I. Iwodi, who delivered the judgment in the petition filed against Muhammad, stated that the petitioner failed to prove his allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Hamman Polycap, who read the judgment in the petition filed against Gatawa, also dismissed the petition for lack of merit without awarding cost to any of the parties.

Reacting to the Judgment, Muhammad attributed his victory to the divine will of the Almighty Allah, lauding his constituents for reposing confidence in him.

” I am indeed very elated and grateful to the Almighty Allah for this resounding victory, again. The judgement has shown the true picture of the mandate given by the people of my constituency.

“This victory will spur me to do more, to ensure the development of my constituency, Sokoto state and Nigeria in general.

” I am, therefore, calling on Aminu Gidado to consider the judgement as a will of Almighty Allah and join me to work for the overall development of the constituency and the state at large,” he said.

Also reacting, Ibrahim, expressed gratitutide to the almighty Allah, the Party and supporters for their sustained support.

He assured that the victory would spur him to provide credible representation for the people, calling for prayers and more support from his constituents. (NAN)