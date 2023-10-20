Tribunal upholds election of Anambra Reps member, Ogene

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Awka, on Friday upheld the election of Rep. Afam Ogene as member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra state, in the House of Representatives.

The three-member panel, presided over by Justice S.Y. Abubakar, unanimously adopted that Ogene of the Labour Party (LP) won at the polls.

Abubakar, who read the judgment, dismissed all the reliefs sought by the petitioner, Mr Chukwuka Onyema, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

As a result, a rerun election was held at the constituency on April 15 but Onyema proceeded to the tribunal to challenge Ogene’s victory.

In the ruling, the chairman declared that Onyema failed to prove his case.

In his reactions, Ogene described the judgment as true validation of the will of the people and the undeniable grace of God.

He commended the tribunal for a thorough job and his constituents for their selfless support, encouragement and prayers.

“This judgment will further energise me to continue to provide quality representation for the people.

“I sincerely appreciate the entire Ogbaru people, irrespective of the political or social divides, for their steadfastness in working and praying for the good of Ogbaru.

“We are remarkably a peaceful people, and should not allow politics or personal interest of the political class or politically exposed people to divide or destroy us.

“I’m also extending my hands of fellowship to the PDP candidate, and I urge him to avoid the temptation of further judicial objection,” he said. (NAN)

