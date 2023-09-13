Tribunal sacks Rep. Umeha of LP for Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency

By Stanley Nwanosike

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu, on Tuesday, sacked Rep. Sunday Umeha of the Labour Party (LP), representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu State.

The panel, led by Justice A.M. Abubakar, declared Dr Festus Uzor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 poll.

Abubakar, while ruling on the petition filed by Uzor, averred that Umeha did not properly resign from PDP before picking the LP’s ticket.

The panel also held that even the purported resignation letter tendered by Umeha was signed by someone that was no longer a leader of PDP.

It, thereafter, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a fresh certificate of return to Uzor as the duly elected representative of the constituency. (NAN)

