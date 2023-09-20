Tribunal sacks NNPP Kano Governor, declares APC’s Gawuna Governor

By Ramatu Garba

The Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday nullified the election of Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Delivering judgement, the three-man panel, led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, held that the margin of votes scored by NNPP was invalid and was not conducted in compliance with the 2022 electoral act.

The tribunal declared Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the March 18 governorship election. (NAN)

