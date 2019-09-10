Tribunal nullifies Akande’s petition against Buhari, APC

#TrackNigeria The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo State has nullified a petition challenging the victory of Sen. Fatal Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oyo North Senatorial poll.

Mulikat Akande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the declaration of Buhari as the winner of the Feb. 23 Oyo North Senatorial poll.

Other repondents in the matter are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC.

The three-man tribunal, which had Justice Anthony Akpovi as Chairman as well as Justice Sambo Daka and Justice Chinyere Ani as members, unanimously nullified the petition.

Daka, who read the lead judgment, said the petitioner called nine witnesses and tendered 96 exhibits.

He said that most of the documents tendered by the petitioners were not relevant to the petition and were worthless pieces of paper that had no value.

Daka also said that the petitioner failed to prove allegations of over voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act that would warrant the tribunal to order a rerun.

The tribunal consequently dismissed the petition and awarded N150,000 cost against the petitioner in favour of the respondents. (NAN)