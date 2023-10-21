Tribunal judgment: Rep. claims victory safeguards constituents’ mandate

By Muhammad Nasir

Rep. Sani Yakubu, (APC-Sokoto) has expressed satisfaction with the recent judgment from the State and National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal.

Yakubu, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Saturday in Sokoto stated that the judgment had effectively protected the mandate of his constituents.

NAN reports that the tribunal on Thursday upheld Yakubu’s election as the duly elected member representing Gudu and Tangaza Fderal Constituency.

The three-man tribunal panel, led by Justice Josephine Oyefeso, delivered the ruling, dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Musa Gidan-Madi, who contested the victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate.

The tribunal cited the petitioners’ failure to substantiate their claims and also imposed a fine of N200,000 on them.

Yakubu, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for his success at the tribunal, pointing out that the 2023 election in his constituency stood out as one of the best nationwide, truly reflecting the will of the voters.

“In the general election, I achieved a historic margin, the first of its kind since the return of democracy in 1999 in our constituency. Unfortunately, it was initially declared inconclusive.

“However, after a second round of counting, I was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“So, the tribunal Judgement not only reaffirmed my victory but also ensured the protection of the electorate’s mandate,” he said.

Regarding the potential appeal of the judgment by the PDP and its candidate, the lawmaker emphasised that it was a democratic norm for dissatisfied parties to seek clarification through the Courts.

“Therefore, I want to assure you that I am confident in the judiciary’s ability to uphold justice,” Yakubu declared.

The Rep. Member also highlighted some of his accomplishments within his first 100 days, including presenting a motion to address the security challenges in his constituency, which has been one of the most affected areas by security issues in the state.

“As a seasoned legislator who started in the State Assembly, my constituents are well aware of my capabilities, which is why they elected me to the National Assembly.

“In my first 100 days, I successfully provided solar lighting to eight villages, and I am committed to sustaining such initiatives,” he added.

Yakubu further revealed that he had secured food stuffs, building materials, and fertilizer for distribution to his constituents to ease the challenges resulting from the fuel subsidy removal in the country.

He extended his gratitude to his constituents for their unwavering support and appealed to them to continue praying for their leaders to achieve a prosperous future for the nation. (NAN)

