Tribunal judgment: PDP in Osun reiterates confidence in Judiciary

By Victor Adeoti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, says it has confidence in the integrity and capacity of the Nigerian judiciary to right every wrong and ensure justice is served.

The PDP, which made this known on Wednesday in a statement by Dr Adekunle Akindele, the PDP Caretaker Chairman in the state, was speaking on the heels of the recent judgment by the Election Petition Tribunal in the state.

The Tribunal had in the judgment nullified the election of Sen. Ademola Adeleke, as Osun governor, and declared the immediate past governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as validly elected governor.

The PDP said it only had issues with the partisan review of evidence before the Tribunal and abandonment of incontrovertible facts from the BVAS (The Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems) machines.

The party also listed neglect of the primary role of Form EC8 series, as well as the eventual deliberate miscarriage of Justice.

“Ever since the judgment was delivered, our party and the governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, have been consistent and frank in our separation of Kume’s Buga judgment, from the nation’s judiciary, an institution that remains a strong pillar of our democratic system.

“While the trial lasted, we also avoided media trial in utmost respect for the sanctity of the hallowed chamber of Justice.

“Since PDP is a party of law and order, we have refrained from prejudicial actions, even as we pursue the path of due diligence within the framework of appeal processes and in strict respect for the nation’s judiciary.

“We respect the judicial process as we have strong water tight grounds of appeal which we are convinced will be sustained by the appellate courts,” the PDP said in the statement.

According to the party, both the local and international political space is still in shock over the Osun Tribunal ruling.

“That explains why the ruling was greeted with unanimous condemnation from members of the public, the political class, the mainstream establishment, the diplomatic community and the global democracy family.

“The judiciary is therefore, well positioned and in full knowledge of all the facts to enable it to take appropriate corrective actions through the appeal process.

“This is a necessary condition for the sustainability and deepening of our nascent democracy,” the PDP stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the tribunal judgment, Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Tertsea Kume, said the July 16, 2022 Governorship Election was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act. (NAN)