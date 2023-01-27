Tribunal judgment: Oyetola’s victory,  triumph of justice – Osun APC 

By Olajide Idowu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun Chapter has described the election tribunal judgment that upturned the election of Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in favour of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, as triumph of justice and truth over falsehood.

The Acting State Chairman of Osun APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement said that the governorship tribunal that gave victory to Oyetola was an indisputable indication that the APC is the dominant political party in the state.

Lawal stated that he never, for once, doubted the victory of Oyetola at the tribunal as the verdict was a confirmation that the APC governorship candidate did not lose the July 16, 2022 election but the vote-count.

The acting chairman observed that the difference in the garnered votes, by with which Oyetola was declared the winner of the election by the tribunal, was enough to prove that the APC candidate won the election conveniently and convincingly.

He said the majority judgement that gave Oyetola victory further underscored the fact that the court of law is the last hope of the common man as justice was not only served, it was seen to have been glaringly done.

He appreciated the professional expertise of all the lawyers who featured at the tribunal and also lauded the support and loyalty of all the APC members throughout the duration of the suit at the tribunal.

Lawal enjoined all the APC members and their supporters to go about their businesses in peace, irrespective of provocation from any quarters.

He salute the courage of the party members for their continued believe in the ideals of the party which have been igniting their unalloyed support till date.

Lawal advised the leadership of the PDP and their candidate to approach the court for an appeal if they felt dissatisfied with the tribunal judgment and not resort to self-help which is always counterproductive to the rules of law.

He also expressed gratitude to the entire people of the state for their support and prayers throughout the duration of the matter at the tribunal, promising that the qualitative governance by Oyetola, which they were used to, would soon become their portion in the state again (NAN)