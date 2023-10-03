Tribunal Judgment: Nasarawa Speaker preaches unity among stakeholders, other citizens

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has urged political appointees of Gov. Abdullahi Sule from Toto Local Government Area and other stakeholders to remain focused and united for development to thrive.

He also urged them to be supportive of the government of the day for the overall development of the state.

The speaker made the appeal while recieving Gov. Sule’s political appointees from Toto LGA on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said that when the political appointees and other stakeholders worked in unity, it would not only bring speedy development but would also promote peace in the area.

“I want to appreciate God for my victory and you for identifying with me on my tribunal victory.

“I want to advise all of us not to be distracted by the opposition criticism. let’s remain focused and work in unity.

“The struggle is not for me, the Attorney General or any one of you, but it is for the progress and development of Toto Local Government Area,” he said.

The speaker also urged the political appointees not to allow themselves to be decieved by people that don’t wish Toto well.

He further urged the political appointees to always respect government directives and positions on political matters.

“In the interest of peace, success and for the overall development of our area and the state at large,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Labaran Magaji, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said that they were in the speaker’s residence to congratulate him on his tribunal victory.

“Sir, God is working with you because you have a good heart and good intention for Toto LGA and the state at large.

“You have crossed the hurdles of becoming the speaker and won your case at the tribunal, we thank God for that.

“This success is not yours alone but ours and for the people of Toto Local Government Area,” he said.

The Attorney General assured the speaker of their loyalty and support to succeed.

“Be rest assured that we are going to work and support you to succeed,” the commissioner for justice said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Gaza Gwamna; state APC Secretary, Mr Yarus Dagusa; and Secretary state Teachers Service Commission, Mr Usman Shafa, were among those that visited the speaker. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

