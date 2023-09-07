Tribunal judgment: Group asks Atiku, Obi to join Tinubu’s developmental agenda 

By Emmanuel Mogbede

A pro-democracy group, Coalition of Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI), has called on Presidential candidates of PDP, Atiku Abubakar and that of LP, Peter Obi, to drop their judicial challenges against President Bola Tinubu.

National Coordinator of the coalition, Okpokwu Ogenyi, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing newsmen during a solidarity walk to the Court of Appeal, venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) sitting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had validated Tinubu’s victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Ogenyi said the walk was to celebrate Tinubu’s mandate as freely given by Nigerians as the court affirmed his electoral victory.

“We are here to thank God Almighty for appealing to conscience of the handlers and indeed affirming the mandate of the Nigerian people.

“We work tirelessly for the emergence of Tinubu as president and God Almighty has prevailed that the mandate is not truncated,” he said.

He thanked the justices of the tribunal for delivering sound judgment.

He added that it was not a mistake that we were Nigerians by providence, saying God Almighty had brought Tinubu to liberate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Ogenyi said Tinubu was already doing well for the country, noting that within his first 100 days in office, he signed the students loans Act into law.

He added that Tinubu also initiated measures to cushion the effects of subsidy removal that was done by the immediate past administration of President Mohammad Buhari.

“Within 100 days in office, Tinubu was able to diversify the Nigerian economy and recreated ministries and assigned them appropriately.

“He had continued to take giant strides and the world has come to reckon with Nigeria,” he said.

The coalition coordinator added that Tinubu was the only African leader the United States of America Government invited for a side talk at the on-going NUGA game in Portugal.

“This is a great indication that the world has come to terms with the mandate of the Nigerian people that Tinubu still remained the choice of the people,” he said.

Ogenyi, therefore said that both Atiku and Obi should accept the outcome of the tribunal in the interest of ongoing development agenda of President Tinubu.

He said several other steps taken were already yielding fruits.

He said several other steps taken were already yielding fruits.

He added that having been rejected at the Feb. 25 presidential election, the opposition parties should accept the verdict of the court and work with Tinubu to build the country.

“All we want is to ensure the success and progress of the Nigerian system which we believe will be obtainable under the Tinubu’s administration,” he said.(NAN)

