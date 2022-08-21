Tribunal: I’ve strong faith in Judiciary, says Oyetola

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, says his faith in the judiciary in respect of the petition before the Osun Election Petition Tribunal on the just concluded governorship election remains firm and unshaken.

Oyetola made the assertions at the annual Photography and Videography Day celebration and raising of fund for the construction of the association’s N20 million Ultra-modern Hall, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Represented by Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Oyetola said he was confident with his party the All Progressives Congress (APC), to reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

He said: “For now, there is a little setback and challenge, but I want to assure you that we are standing tall and confident of victory.

“With what we have before the tribunal, there is no cause for alarm.

“We believe that by the grace of God, we will glorify God and celebrate our victory.”

The governor thanked the people of the state for their supports for his administration since inception.

He also commended members of the association for standing by his administration, assuring them of the government’s continuous assistance for growth of their businesses.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Mr Isaac Adegoke, said that members of the association were direct beneficiaries of the governor’s people-oriented programmes.

Adegoke said that members of the association were solidly behind the governor and would continue to support him in prayers for him to emerge victorious at the tribunal.

Also, the Elerinrin of Ile-Ife, Oba Olaoluwa Mudasiru, also the immediate past Chairman of the association, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

The traditional ruler also appreciated the governor for his support for the association.

Oyetola had filed a petition at the election tribunal on Aug. 5, challenging the outcomes of the July 16 governorship election won by Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

