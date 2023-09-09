Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner of Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency

By Stanley Nwanosike

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Enugu, on Friday, declared Prince Cornelius Nnaji, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the elected candidate of the Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency.

The three-man panel, led by Justice A. M. Abubakar, declared Nnaji as the duly elected candidate of the February 25, 2023, poll after listening to his petition.

Nnaji had earlier approached the tribunal to seek the nullification of the INEC declaration that Prof. Sunday Nnamchi (Labour Party), won the election.

He said that Nnamchi was not qualified to stand for election in the first place and also was not properly sponsored by his party.

In its judgment, the tribunal agreed with the petitioner that the candidate of the Labour Party was not qualified to contest the election as he never resigned from the university before seeking for the new position as required by the new electoral act. (NAN)

