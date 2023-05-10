Tribunal: CSO seeks open judicial process in Nigeria

By Angela Atabo

Princess Hamman-Obels, Director of ‘The Electoral Hub’, a Civil Society Organisation, has called for an open judicial process and electoral justice for Nigerians at the various tribunals.

Hamman-Obels made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, successive elections in Nigeria have been widely characterised by contestations and efforts towards their amicable resolution has always been through the judiciary.

She said that events of the aftermath of the 2023 general elections across the country alluded to this.

Hamman-Obels said: “The election, although made attempts towards improving transparency, produced results that sparked contestations and grievances amongst contestants and Nigerians.

“In response, four of the eighteen 18 political parties and their candidates turned to the judiciary for resolution of their disputes.

“The National Judicial Council (NJC) under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola constituted 257 Judges to hear petitions arising from the 2023 general election.”

Hamman-Obels said that Monday May 8 marked the onset of proceedings for the 2023 election petition tribunals.

She added that interlocutors, political commentators, and historical antecedents have widely reiterated the importance of the election judicial process in the country’s democracy.

Hamman-Obels said that as previous experiences had shown, tribunal rulings could either nullify the election or uphold the results of the polls by dismissing petitions, making it almost as important as the voting process itself.

“It is, therefore, important that the judicial process in the election tribunals is conducted in conformity with extant provisions to produce just the outcomes.

“This points to two critical issues which stakeholders must not lose sight of as the judicial process proceeds.

“They include the need for compliance with extant legislations guiding the process, and the need for an ‘unbiased’ and open judiciary,” she said

Hamman-Obels said that recognising the above and in line with The Electoral Hub’s commitment to promoting electoral knowledge, accountability, and electoral integrity, all stakeholders need to discharge their duties conscientiously and conform to the rule of law.

She said that The Electoral Hub specifically called on the judicial panellists, political parties. their candidates, civil society actors , organisations, and the general public to take steps towards ensuring the credibility of the election judicial process.

Hamman-Obels said that the Electoral Hub’s expectation was for the judiciary to adhere to the ethics of the bench and legal profession, by acting in compliance with guiding principles, display neutrality and uphold principles of the rule of law.

She also urged them to comply with legal frameworks guiding the election adjudication at all times and avoid all actions that may be perceived as unfair and biased.

“Justice should not only be done but also seen to be done,” (NAN)