Tribunal: Bello urges aggrieved parties to support Tinubu to fix Nigeria

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has called on those who felt aggrieved with the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday to support President Bola Tinubu to fix the country.

Bello made the call in an interview with newsmen shortly after he paid a solidarity visit to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

He urged: “Nothing is as successful as success. We are happy; Nigerians are happy and the truth is out there. We appreciate all that happened on Wednesday. The truth has been exposed.

“Imagine the Justices sitting down for almost 14 hours to deliver that landmark judgement. Nigerians within the country and in the diaspora are happy and I think it’s time to settle down and face governance.

” I advise all those that feel aggrieved, we have only one country, Nigeria. They should all come together and support President Bola Tinubu to ensure that we fix this country. ”

The governor said that whatever hardship people were facing were part of the effects of the past.

Shettima added: “Definitely, we have Mr Fix it, who is trying his best travelling around the world to ensure that Nigeria is fixed. So, we are happy the matter is settled.

” As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there is any ground for appeal. I will rather appeal to them that they should drop any appeal going to the higher court.

” They should save the resources, save the trouble, advise their supporters, admonish them that they should accept Wednesday’s judgement. No flaw. I thank God for all that happened.”

In a related development, Bello advised the supporters of the two APC Senators from Kogi who lost their seats at the tribunal to shun violence.

He said: ” This is democracy. and they have the right of appeal. I think they will take the appropriate steps to ensure that no violence is orchestrated anywhere.

” We will follow the due process of the law and whatever will be the outcome at the end of the day, we abide by it.

” But, I want to assure you that even judging from the pronouncements yesterday (Wednesday ) at the Court of Appeal, we are going to have our three Senators in Kogi, I can assure you.” (NAN)

