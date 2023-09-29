Tribunal affirms Oborevwori as duly elected Delta governor, dismisses APC, SDP petitions

By Carol Utulu

The Delta Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba on Friday affirmed Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of Delta.

This was after it dismissed a petition filed by Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the March 18 election.

In a second judgment, the tribunal also dismissed the petition filed by Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) against Oborevwori’s election.

The three-member panel of judges led by Justice C. H Ahuchaogu ruled that Omo-Agege’s petition lacked merit and stood dismissed.

Affirming the election of Gov. Oborevwori, the tribunal ruled that Omo-Agege failed to prove the allegations in his petition beyond reasonable doubt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC’s governorship candidate had alleged in his petition that Oborevwori was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes.

He also deposed that the conduct of the election did not comply with the provisions of the law by reason of alleged corrupt practices.

Omo-Agege had in his petition sought the order of the tribunal to void the election of Oborevwori and the Certificate of Return issued to the petitioner.

The tribunal ruled, however, that Omo-Agege could not substantiate his allegations.

“These allegations are lacking in merit, and are merely speculative,’’ it ruled.

In the second judgement, the tribunal also dismissed the petition filed by Gbagi against the election of Gov. Oborevwori.

It ruled that the allegations contained in the petition could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt, and therefore, lacked merit.

Reacting to the judgments, the APC and SDP governorship candidates directed their respective counsel to file appeals. (NAN)

