Tribunal affirms election of Nasarawa Assembly’s Majority Leader

By Awayi Kuje

The National and House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia on Saturday affirmed the election Mr Mohammed Omadefu (APC-Keana) as member of Nasarawa House of Assembly.

The three-member panel led by Justice Francisca Isong-Nnang dismissed the petition filed by Mr Basil Osheka and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in affirming Omadefu’s election.

Justice Isong-Nnang said the petitioners failed to convince the tribunal to order a re-run of the election in five polling units of Agaza ward in the constituency.

Reacting to the judgment, Omadefu, already the Majority Leader of the House extended his hands of friendship to Osheka and his supporters to develop Keana constituency.

“I call on my opponent at the election and his supporters to join hands with me to develop Keana constituency,’’ he said.

The majority leader also gave God the glory for his victory at the tribunal, just as he thanked the constituents for giving him their mandate that was re-affirmed by the court. (NAN)

