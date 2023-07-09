Tribunal admits Gbagi’s evidences against Delta gov., others

By Carol Utulu

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta, has admitted in evidence documents tendered by Chief Kenneth Gbagi, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

At the tribunal sitting on Saturday, the three-man panel, led by its Chaiŕman, Justice C. J. Ahuchaogu, admitted the evidences tendered by the lead counsel to Gbagi, Mr. Magaji Ibrahim (SAN).

Ibrahim told the panel that the election, which produced the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, as governor of the state, was characterised by irregularities, electoral malpractices, non-compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act, among others.

Meanwhile, Counsel to the respondents said they would canvass the reasons for their objections in their final written addresses after their failed attempts to object to the evidences tendered before the tribunal.

Ahuchaogu, however, told the counsel that in as much they had allowed the documents to be tendered, their actions implied that they had given their consent for the documents to be tendered.

He also made it known to the counsel that they still had the opportunity to object in their final written addresses as they had earlier stated.

After arguments from the counsel, Ahuchaogu, ruled that the petitioner needed to prove or establish the substance of such documents even when the evidences were admitted.

“We hereby grant the application for the counsel to tender these documents,” Ahuchaogu said.

The tribunal subsequently adjourned till July 19 and 20 for continuation of hearing on the petition. (NAN)

