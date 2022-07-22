Trial Census: NPC calls for more cooperation from Kwara residents

By: Mujidat Oyewole

The National Population Commission (NPC) has solicited more cooperation from the people of Kwara, in order to achieve accurate and reliable figure in the ongoing enumeration exercise.

The State Director of NPC, Mallam Saheed Adebayo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin that the exercise involved nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said that they had earlier done two weeks mobilisation by visiting market areas, community leaders and all the stakeholders in the nine LGAs, to create awareness about the exercise.

The Director further said that since the commencement of the exercise on July 20, there had been smooth operation, except for Moro and Edu LGAs where there was network issue.

He, however, said that the situation was under control and pleaded for more cooperation with the people of the communities to make the exercise successful.

Adebayo called on the state government to assist NPC personnel with logistics such as motorcycles, boat, bicycle and security personnel for a smooth exercise and ease their transportation.

He said that most of the assistance they enjoyed came from the communities, as they provided accomodation, transportation, feeding and local securities for the enumerators.

The Director said there was need to make more arrangements before the Census proper as there would be more turnout and the provisions on ground would not be enough.

He said that one supervisor was posted to each of the nine LGAs, three LGAs per Senatorial District, consisting of Kwara North, Kwara Central and Kwara South.

“Ninety enumerators were employed to conduct the trials at Barutein, Edu, Moro, Asa, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Oke-Ero, Oyun and Ekiti LGAs,” he said.

Adebayo said there would be an analysis of the whole enumeration from July 25 to July 30 to know the accuracy of the equipment and make adjustments where necessary. (NAN)

