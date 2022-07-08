Trial Census: 104 functionaries for 46 enumeration areas in Plateau- NPC Fed Commisioner

The National Population Census (NPC) in Plateau says it has trained 104 functionaries to conduct trial census in 46 enumeration areas in the state

The Federal Commissioner for Plateau, Mrs Cecilia Dapoet, announced this at a news conference on the exercise in Jos on Friday.

She said that the workers were trained for 12 days to conduct the exercise in nine local government, where it had already sensitised its community leaders to ensuring its success.

“The enumeration areas are located in Mangun in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA), Daffo in Bokkos LGA, Jengre in Bassa LGA, Gindin Akwati in Barkin Ladi LGA and Chip in Pankshin LGA.

“Others are in Njak in Namu, Qua’an Pan LGA, Jarawan Kogi in Jos East LGA, Shendam in Shendam LGA and Pilgani in Langtang North LGA.

“Enumerators will embark on building numbering and household listing as from July 11 to July 19, enumeration of persons will commence from July 20 to July 24 and the mop-up of enumeration areas will be done between July 25 and July 30,” she said .

She said that the commission had developed new technologies and introduced I such as the use of census Personal Assisted Device (PAD) and CS Pro for the exercise in the country .

She explained that the innovations would facilitate digital data collection, real time transmission of data, prompt compilation, evaluation, analysis and publication of data and its early dissemination to end users and the public.

“The innovation is embedded with security measures that make it almost impossible and unrewarding to commit frauds, such as multiple counting of an individual and enumeration outside the area of assignment of an enumerator,” she said.

She appealed for cooperation from the selected communities where the trial census would be conducted by allowing access to buildings and housing units.

She also appealed for the provision for adequate security for the enumerators and their equipment, adding that truthful response to enquiries was critical for quality data.

She explained that the trial census “determines the success of the main census exercise”.

The commissioner said that NPC is committed to the success of the 2023 census that can only be achieved with the support of all citizens and critical stakeholders.(NAN)

