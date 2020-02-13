Treasonable felony charges: Sowore, Bakare plead not guilty

Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and Olawole Bakare, on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit treasonable felony and treasonable felony, against them by the Federal government.

The Chief state counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Kayode Halilu told the court that they are ready to proceed with the trial and that witnesses were in the court.

Counsel to Sowore, Abdul Mahmud, however argued that the order for service of witness statement on them, had not been complied with, adding that the court could not proceed with the trial since the defendants were not prepared.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ruled that the trial must go on as the defense counsel is at liberty to ask the prosecution witness any question at any given time.

Sowore’s counsel, moved that they be served with the video clip brought as evidence to the court.

The Court adjourned to 11th, 12th and 13th march for definite trial.

