TRCN seeks media support to get rid of quackery in teaching profession

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

In a bid to produce 21 century education and to end unqualified teachers in the teaching profession, the Teachers Registration Council, TRCN, has resolved to train no fewer than 45000 teachers across the federation.

The training, according to the registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye is aimed at improving teaching profession and ensuring that quality education is obtained in Nigerian educational system.

He said the council increased the training of teachers from 30,000 in 24 states to 45,000 teachers across federation to deliver 21st century education and ensure professionalism in the sector.

“The minister has approved 45,000 teachers to be trained across 24 states, it was initially 30,000 before. We have done the first leg of the training of 7,500 teachers,” he said.

Ajiboye who spoke at a one-day workshop organised by TRCN for education correspondents with the theme: “Sustaining Gains of Certification in Nigeria’s Teaching Profession” said teachers own the keys to national development as they produce all other professionals, adding that quality education should be driven by quality teachers.

According to him, the growth of any nation is measured by the quality of education it produces and quality teaching professionals remains an invaluable factor.

While applauding education correspondents for their immense support in publicising TRCN and ensuring that issues militating the teaching profession and teachers were brought to the public domain, the Registrar also charged journalists to support the council to get rid of quackery in the profession through your reportage.

“Quality education is driven by quality teachers, when we have quality teachers we will have quality education. Eliminating quackery would need the buy in of stakeholders including the media. Therefore, you must support TRCN to get rid of quackery in the teaching profession. We cannot produce 21 century education if teachers are not trained,” said TRCN Registrar.

Ajiboye also lauded the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the role played in ensuring that teaching profession was given a facelift through the approvals of welfare packages for teachers.

In a remark, Chuks Ukwuatu, Chairman, Education Correspondent Association of Nigeria, ECAN, lauded the efforts of the Council in promoting excellence in the sector through effective registration and licencing of teachers.

Ukwuatu said that these efforts were laudable as it had helped in promoting professionalism in the system.

He added that it had also restored a new hope of sanity in the sector both presently and in the future.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

