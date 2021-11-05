TRCN boss seeks teachers’ curriculum review to meet 21st century demands

The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has called for further review of teachers’ curriculum to meet 21st century demands.

Ajiboye made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said there was an urgent need for the review to keep Nigerian teachers at par with their counterparts in other climes.

While commending the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) for engaging in review of teachers curriculum in the past years, Ajiboye called for more work to incorporate technology and other things.

“We have been monitoring the activities of the NCCE to ensure that teachers’ curriculum is 21st century compliant and able to deliver 21 teachers.

“I appreciate NCCE for being involved in the process of reviewing teachers’ curriculum for the past three years.

“Colleges of education and university curricular should be par with 21st century demands.

“The 21st century demands in the area of teaching are on the increase and as such there is a need for our teachers to have ideas of current realities and demands,” he said.

Ajiboye said that new trends including technology occasioned particularly by the COVID-19 had made further review imperative.

“The COVID-19 has also presented further challenge to teachers in terms of use of technology.

“That is why the need for the review of our curriculum is highly imperative because it is now very clear that our teachers can no longer teach as they were used to.

“We have to put in certain mechanisms to ensure that our teachers deliver 21st century content and they are able to use 21st century pedagogy to deliver their lessons.

“I therefore urge the NCCE to look at what they have done in the last one or two years, especially with the use of technology to promote blended learning for example and how to prepare the teachers for this, ” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...