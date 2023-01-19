Transporters, millers advocate tax harmonisation in Bauchi, Gombe

By Ahmed Kaigama/Peter Uwumarogie

Some transporters and traders in Bauchi and Gombe States have called for tax harmonisation policy to check arbitrarily collection and encourage growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

A cross section of the respondents made the call while reacting to a survey on multiple taxation by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi and Gombe.

They said the call was imperative towards ensuring seamless tax regime to stimulate ease of doing businesses.

A truck driver in Bauchi, Hamisu Abdulmaliki said that enforcement of multiple taxes by government agencies on highways resulted to high transport fare across the country.

This, he said, negatively affected their operations in spite of gazette by the Federal Government on taxable items

.

“Trucks and other vehicles transporting farm produce, livestock and other products are being exploited through multiple taxation by state and local government agencies across the country.

“We pay different types of taxes, especially when travelling from the north to the southern part of the country,” he said.

He urged the government at all levels to adopt effective measures towards harmonising tax administration to check the menace.

Another driver, Usman Babayo alleged that he paid multiple taxes while transporting rice paddy from villages to Gombe Main market.

He said the trend usually resulted to fracas between transporters and tax collectors operating on the roads.

A trader at the Muda Lawal Market in Bauchi, Mr Iro Makama said that they paid various taxes to state, local government agencies and unions in the state.

“We pay taxes to state and local government agencies as well as associations and unions.

“The market authorities collect levies for maintenance and other services in the market, it is worrisome.

“It is good for the government to put in place a single tax collection policy to protect businesses againts extortion.

“This will help to control inflation and encourage growth of commercial activities,” he said.

Also, some millers in Gombe State identified multiple taxation as the major obstacle militating against growth of agricultural processing and marketing.

Alhaji Musa Arab, a Gombe based rice miller, said that collection of taxes by different tiers of government impacted negatively on their operations.

“It is affecting our businesses because the state and local government authorities collect taxes at various points besides union dues.

“We are not against paying tax because it is the tool for sourcing revenue to develop the state. Nevertheless, it should not be at the detriment of businesses.

“This is largely responsible for hike in food prices because whether you like it or not, the effect of multiple taxes would be borne by consumers,” he said.

A grain dealer, Alhaji Ibrahim alledged that he paid N1,000 per truck conveying rice and other produce at different point of collection across the state.

“We are now paying multiple taxes and it is difficult to differentiate genuine tax collectors from quacks.

“This is affecting businesses and prices.

“We are in business to make profit and the high cost of production occasioned by multiple taxation will translate to hike in prices of food items and other products,” he said.

However, Hassan Hassan, another driver, lauded Gombe State Government for road infrastructure projects, adding that it ease transportation difficulties, especially movement of farm produce.

He urged the government to harmonise the system to sanitise tax administration and create enabling business environment in the state.

When contacted, the Executive Chairman, Gombe State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Salihu Alkali referred inquiries of alledged multiple taxation to Mr Faruk Muazu, Head of Communication of the Service.

However, the official was yet to respond to the inquiries at the time of filing this report.

While the Excutive Chairman, Bauchi State Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Mu’azu Usman declined comment on the issue. (NAN)