Transportation panacea for realising AfCFTA objectives- Amaechi

November 29, 2021 Favour Lashem



Minister of Transportation,  Mr Rotimi Amaechi,  says  transportation is key to realising major objectives of African Continental Free Trade Area(AfCFTA).

Amaechi said this at International Conference on Role of Transportation in implementation of AfCFTA, organised by National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) on Monday in Abuja.

Amaechi was represented by Minister of State for Transport, Sen.  Gbemisola Saraki.

According to him, transportation is for economic and social development as it provides vital links between centres of production and markets.

He said it aids in facilitating flow of goods and movement of people along corridors, linking different points of activities, thereby promoting regional and national integration and development.

minister said that sector was critical in implementing trade facilitation, enhancing regional integration and key to every other AfCFTA protocol.

Amaechi, while reiterating commitment of President Muhammadu Buhar- led administration toward providing efficient transport system in country, said the government was embarking on huge transport infrastructure investment across the country.

He however noted that the greatest challenge facing infrastructural development in Africa was maintenance of the infrastructure for sustainable service delivery.

”The transportation sector is blessed with myriad of potential and opportunities for development.

”The current administration will not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to transform the sector for the benefits of Nigerian citizens.

”I am optimistic that my sister, distinguished Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, the champion of the Transportation Infrastructure and Services Readiness Work stream on AfCFTA will mobilise all the human and material resources required to implement all the identified initiatives / action steps to ensure Nigeria taps into the opportunities of AfCFTA,”Amaechi added.

The Minister of State for transportation , while Speaking on the Readiness of Nigerian Transport and Logistics Sector for the Implementation of AfCFTA,  reiterated government’s effort to ensure efficient transportation.

Saraki said a lot still needed to be done for the sector and expressed optimism that the discussions at the conference would go a long way toward charting implementable strategies for AfCFTA.

She was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mrs Magdalene Ajani.

”The Nigerian Transportation Infrastructure is a promising potential for AfCFTA implementation and we hope that the outcome of this conference

will give better perspective on what more we can do as a sector to tap into the potential of AfCFTA.

”I commend the leadership of NITT for

initiating programmes with themes that are apt and needed for times such as these,” she said.

Dr Bayero Salih-Farah, the Director -General, NITT,  said transportation was the gateway to economic growth and prosperity and every other sector depended on transportation for growth and progress.

“As such, it is heart-warming that the current administration under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has realised the critical role of transportation, and is working assiduously to make the Nigerian transport system among the best in Africa.

”Transport infrastructure is widely seen as an enabling industry that facilitates national, regional and international integration and trade.

”An effective transport system promotes competitiveness, market accessibility and economic growth. It is high time Nigeria started taking advantage of being the largest economy in Africa.

”It is argued that intra-African trade stands at about 15per cent, an abysmal fact attributable to unnecessary bottlenecks and infrastructure deficit.

”Therefore, there is urgent need for massive investment in connectivity and transportation infrastructure because transportation is the link between all the factors of production.

”I assure you that the institute is ever ready to carry out its mandate as the think-tank for the industry by coming up with issues that will address the problems of the Transport and Logistics industry.

”Finally, I to appeal to every to feel free to contribute meaningfully to discussions on the conference theme aimed at enriching recommendations and resolutions, Salih-Farah said.

Also, Mr Francis Anatogu, the National Action Committee Secretary, AfCFTA,  represented by Mrs Benita Gyang, said efficient transport and logistics were  important for AfCFTA to be successfully implemented.

”To realise the goals of AfCFTA, to create single market for goods and services is not possible without transportation. Transportation is an enabler. It is key to realisation of AfCFTA. ”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was attended by key stakeholders in the transportation sector and government officials among others. (NAN)

