Transportation Ministry to impose sanctions on Chevron over Stevedore services at Warri Jetty

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has disclosed its intention to shut down the Chevron Warri Jetty within two weeks following overt disregard by Chevron Nigeria Limited to hinder stevedore services regardless of extant laws and standard procedures.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, who made this known at a meeting between Chevron Nigeria Limited, Bena-Franco, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the National Inland Waterways (NIWA) at the Ministry in Abuja stated that the Ministry of Transportation has the mandate to guide activities going on in the maritime sector and will act accordingly to protect that at all times.

In this regard, Ajani informed representatives of Chevron that the Nigerian Ports Authority as the master stevedore has assigned a stevedore company in the last two years to the Warri jetty and have been denied access by Chevron despite all efforts by NPA. Chevron also have avoided all meetings by Federal Ministry of Transportation & National Stevedore association to resolve this matter. She advised that it will be in their best interest to grant Bena – Franco access to the jetty.

“You have the next two (2) week to register this stevedore that has been assigned to you by the Federal Government of Nigeria to oversee what goes on at that jetty” Ajani emphasised.

In addition, the inability of representatives of Chevron Nigeria Limited to substantiate on the status of operating license for the jetty, the Permanent Secretary mandated the taskforce on private jetties to avail her evidence of approval granted to the company immediately.

Furthermore, she noted that failure to comply within the next two weeks will leave the Ministry with no option than to shut operations at the Warri jetty.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

