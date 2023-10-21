Transportation Ministry rewards diligent staff

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Transportation/Marine and Blue Economy has marked the 2023 Civil Service Week Ministerial Recognition Awards celebration to honour deserving officers who have exhibited excellence in the discharge of their duties.

The celebration which is held every year since 2020 to encourage effective discharge of work, diligence and commitment to service delivery in respect of Government policies for the transportation and marine sectors.

At the 2023 edition which was held at the Auditorium of Federal Ministry of Justice, Maitama, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, who championed this year’s event, called on staff of the Ministry to exhibit punctuality and commitment, diligence and honesty in the service of their nation. “You should serve with honesty and truth and give your best in ensuring that good service delivery is maintained.”

Dr. Ajani further stressed that the award should not only bring joy to the awardees, but encourage others who were not so rewarded this time to see it as challenge to strive to be so honoured, next time. “Therefore, you must all be ready to work and discharge your duties efficiently.”

In her welcome remark, the Director of Human Resource Management, Ms Tetshoma Dafeta revealed that as part of Federal Civil Service Strategic Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25) which seeks to reward dedicated Civil Servants, the Ministry did set up a committee to select the staff who met the necessary requirement for this year’s award and they were the ones being awarded.

Speaking further, the Director urged other staff of the ministry to work hard so that by next year, they will be the ones to get the award.

While making his presentation as an invited Resource Person, the Acting Director of Media and Public Relations, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Engr. Emanuel Onokpono stated that Nigerians are conversant with National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), but with the new law signed by the Former President, Muhammadu Buhari on 19th May, 2022, mandated that all Government staff should enrol in the new NHIA.

According to him, the NHIA, is not meant for only civil servants but to all Nigerians, adding “that the law is legal, well documented, signed and gazetted.”

Dr. Ali Mohammed Ibrahim, a fellow of the Institute of Safety Advocate, another invited Resource Person urged the staff to be safety conscious whether in their “work place, home, hospitals or anywhere you are, safety should be the first to come to your mind.”

Contributions by Sanni Hussaini (Senior Information Officer) & Regina Osuagwu (Principal Executive Officer, Information)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

