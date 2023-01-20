Transportation Ministry advocates concerted effort by African Shippers to boost intra continental trade

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigeria’s Transportation Ministry has advocated effective collaboration between African Shippers and other stakeholders inorder to entrench viable ideas and strategies that will enhance intra African trade.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani made the call at the closing ceremony of the 9th African Shippers’ Day celebration held in Lagos.

She urged the Union of African Shippers’ Council (UASC) Secretariat to liaise with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat and other stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation of policies that will boost trade within the African continent.

Dr. Magdalene said the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is a flagship programme of the African Union and being a strong and active member of the African Union, Nigeria is duty-bound and fully committed to supporting the projects, activities and programmes of the AfCFTA secretariat.

She said it was such commitment by Nigeria that informed the choice of the theme, “AfCFTA: A Veritable Platform for African Shippers to mainstream into global trade”, for the 9th African Shippers’ Day celebration.

The Permanent Secretary commended participants at the conference, noting that the quality of discussions and exhibition at the conference reflected the readiness of African Shippers to improve trade and development in the continent.

Speaking on the gains of the conference, the Permanent Secretary said aside from celebrating the efforts and achievements of importers in propelling trade and development in the sub-region, the event also provided a veritable platform for interaction among key players and stakeholders in international trade and transport chain.

She said the conference also provided a platform for different exhibitors to showcase their products and services with a view to initiating and concluding business contracts and agreements with shippers from various parts of the continent.

Highlights of the closing ceremony was inspection of exhibitions by the Minister of state Transportaion, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, the Permanent Secretary and other dignitaries. Three companies – JM Boma, Oklan Best Limited and Dijmeds Natural Cosmetics – were adjudged winners and they took 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The event had in attendance representatives from the following countries: Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Cote O’ ivoire, Democratic, Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea.

Others were: Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Niger Republic, Senegal and Togo .