Transportation Minister pays tribute to Nigerian Armed Forces

…Salutes their gallantry, bravery

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Nigeria marks the 2023 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day, the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu jaji Sambo has paid glowing tribute to the men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

In a message by his special Assistant (Media) Dr Sam Idiagbonya, the Minister described the fallen soldiers as heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice inorder to protect the country’s sovereignty.

According to the Minister, the country remembers and honours them for their gallantry and bravery, adding that the ideals for which they laboured will be upheld.

“This day we salute the gallantry and bravery of our men and women who paid the ultimate price for the safety of our father land. Today we remember them and honour them. The labour of our heroes past shall never be in”, the Minister said.