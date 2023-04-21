Transportation Minister pays Sallah homage to President Buhari

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, was among dignitaries who throng the Aso Villa on Friday to felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari, over the successful Ramadan fasting, leading up to the Sallah celebrations.

While wishing the President more of such celebrations in good health and peace of mind in future, he lauded him on his legacy projects which has permanently changed the socio-economic landscape of the country.

In attendance were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.