Transportation Minister mourns Barr. Onyema-Oriakwusi

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has expressed shock over the news of the demise of Chief (Ms) Barrister Margaret Nkem Onyema-Oriakwusi.

Sambo in a condolence message described her as a jewel in our nation’s maritime industry and a passionate voice among maritime practitioners at home and abroad.

The Minister who recalled her contributions to the nation’s maritime industry, prayed that her soul rest in perfect peace.

“While we mourn the loss of a jewel, a mother and an Amazon, we pay tributes to her and celebrate a life well-lived.”

He added,”Her veritable contributions to the nation’s maritime growth, particularly in the Trawler business, among many others are worthy of mention.

“Her highly cerebral views, passionate and endearing work ethic stands her out among her peers, and this we admire.

May the Almighty God grant her family and the maritime industry the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“May her legacies endure, her memories cherished and her soul rest in perfect peace. Adieu!.”