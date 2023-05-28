Transportation Minister bags award of Commander of the Order of the Niger

…Expresses profound gratitude to Buhari

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has been honoured with the award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sambo expressed gratitude to Mr President choosing to honour him with the prestigous award.

He said,”I am humbled to announce that I have been conferred with the Prestigious National Honours Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“This honour at this point in the history of our nation, fills my heart with sincere gratitude, not only to me as a person, but a reflection of the tireless efforts and dedication of our team towards the progress and development of our dear nation particularly in the transportation sector within this short time.

“My profound gratitude goes to the President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and my colleagues in the cabinet for their unwavering support and guidance at all times.”

The Minister added,”Also, my heartfelt appreciation goes to our hard-working civil servants in the Federal Ministry of Transportation ecosystem and its Agencies, this is a testament to our collective efforts, and commitment to purpose. This honour is much as theirs as it is mine. Thank you for your professionalism and active participation in delivering on our mandate. The “low-hanging fruits” paid off after all.

“May the new government usher in unending prosperity for us as individuals and as a nation at large. May the legacies we have built endure.

“God bless Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”