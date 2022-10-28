Transportation catalyst for rapid national development – Sambo

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has stated that transportation remains the only catalyst to rapid national development.

Sambo stated this Friday during the 2022 Ministerial Retreat with the theme: “Developing Capacity and Strategy to Deliver the National Development Plan (NDP) for the Transportation Sector,” holding from Wednesday 26 – Sunday 30, 2022 at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

“The Transportation Sector has contributed to the socio-economic needs of Nigerians and promoted the overall sustainable development of the nation”, the Minister observed, adding that” the provision of transportation infrastructure is and will always be work in progress for any nation that desires rapid development” .

Sambo, further disclosed that it was in recognition that a lot needs to be done in the sector that the government developed the “National Development Plans (Medium-Term Development Plans 2021-2025 and a Long-Term Plan called the Nigeria Agenda 2050) which the Ministry domesticated as the Transport Sector Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2021-2025 Policy Document, aimed at accelerating the growth of the transportation sector in the country with a strategic Medium-Term Vision Statement, which is: “To have an effective, efficient, intermodal, safe, reliable, affordable and sustainablet transportation system contributing positively to the growth of the Nigerian economy.”

To make the above possible, the Ministry intends to pursue it through Improving safety and transportation, security, collaboration and synergy amongst transportation stakeholders, professionalism and Human Capacity Building; strengthening institutional governance and regulation; as well as Multi-modal infrastructural development to bring about “safe and Secure Transportation; Drive Economic Development; Facilitate Connectivity (Intermodal and Multimodal); Develop Local Capacity (Professionalism); Ensure Sustainability”

He identified the the activities to drive the transportation sector to include: Implementation of the 25 year – Railway Modernization Programme; the Ports Master Plan; inland Waterways transportation development, the Nigerian Transportation Master-plan (NTM); Tarrifs and costs and reation of Private Sector – led National fleet and Manpower capacity development.

While applauding the present administration’s “efforts at the expansion and modernization of the Nation’s Transportation System which has resulted in numerous achievements in the Rail, Maritime and Road Sub-sectors”, the Minister called on all Stakeholders to maintain harmonious working relationships as this will “galvanize the Transportation Sector to become more competitive, efficient and productive”

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, called on Stakeholders in the transportation sector to leverage on the opportunities presented by Punlic, Private Partnership to grow the sector as they have the capital and expertise needed for growth.

He also, advised that Nigeria should take full advantage of its geographical position in the West African sub-region and Africa at large to leverage on the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement of which she is privy, adding that the transportation sector is a major driver for the promotion of intra-African trade .

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, observed that ” the transportation sector is a major driver of the National Development Plans as the sector is critical for the enhacement of natural integration, economic growth and unification of the country “.

