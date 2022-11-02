Transport services union calls off strike

By Oladele Eniola

Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) on Tuesday, ended the industrial action against Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) over the sacking of 34 members of the union without due process.Mr Frances Akinjole, Deputy General Secretary of the union, said this in a statement made in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was heavy traffic on the link road leading to the international terminal when ATSSSAN shut down MMA2 terminal at the early hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1.The face-off affected passengers as several of them were forced to miss their flight due to the actions of the union.Akinjole said that the union ended the strike following the intervention of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airport Authority ( FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and other airport security agencies at a meeting in Lagos.“

The strike that was embarked upon on Nov. 1 against the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited has been called off pursuant the acceptance by the company to recall the laid off members of our union and an undertaking to pay their salaries.

“The agreement was reached at a meeting empaneled by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, NCAA, FAAN, NAMA and airport security agencies,” he said in the statement. (NAN)

