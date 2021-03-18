A transport official, Ogochukwu Shittu, on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly causing N9,000 loss for the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The police charged Shittu with cheating and abetment.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the defendant instigated two passengers to board a train without making payments to any ticket checker at the Kubwa train station on March 1.

Okpa said the defendant with intent to cause wrongful loss, instigated Habiba Abba and Abubakar Ahmed to commit the act while Insp Godspower Onoganeya, who was attached to the Kubwa train police station, was on duty.

He added that the police train escort commander swung into action and arrested the passengers.

The prosecution counsel said during police investigations, the defendant confessed to the crime thereby causing the Nigeria Railway wrongful loss of N9, 000.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 323 and 85 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Abdulaziz Salami prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 162 and 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.

He adjourned the case untill April 12 for hearing.(NAN)

