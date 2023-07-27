Transport Ministry urges increased use of bicycles for cleaner environment

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Transportation is to consider the use of bicycles as alternative means of commuting as it promotes a cleaner environment and healthy lifestyle.

The Director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, Musa Ibrahim, who stated this at the One Day Stakeholders Sensitization Meeting held in Abuja recently said the idea is to enhance and heighten the importance of cycling in Nigeria as it will obviously lead to a drop in road crash incidences.

Ibrahim noted that the Stakeholders Sensitization meeting is in consonance with the World Bicycle Day that is marked annually on 3rd June through a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution.

According to the Director, the World Bicycle Day recognizes “The uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle as a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport, fostering environmental stewardship and health” hence the United Nations 2023 World Bicycle Day theme: “Riding Together for a Sustainable Future.”

Speaking further, the Director, noted that proponents have equally encouraged the use of bicycles as a means of eradicating poverty; furthering sustainable development; strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people; promoting health; preventing disease; and facilitating social inclusion.

Furthermore, on the importance of cycling in Nigeria, a proponent for Non-Motorised Transportation (NMT), the Chief Executive Officer, Ochenuell Mobility, Emmanuel John, in his presentation titled: Power of Cycling argued that cycling initiative extends beyond efforts to address climate change through cut down of carbon footprints.

In addition, John brought to fore that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Countries in a study amongst others outlined that most Africans countries throw away 3% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to traffic congestion annually.

He proposed that developing a Non-Motorised transportation travel culture in the country through the adoption of Green Corridors is a panacea to some of the identified drawbacks.

He pointed out that most of the challenges encountered with increased usage of motorised transportation will be reduced to a large extent if the Federal Government supports and adopts National Stakeholders Forum on Bicycle Transportation.

Stakeholders at the sensitization meeting amongst others included representatives from the Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology; Zaria, The Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal Road Maintenance Agency, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Greenlight Initiative and Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

