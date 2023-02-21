Transport Minister hails NIMASA DG for offering scholarships to Akure indigenes

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has commended the Director General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, for offering scholarships to five indigenes of Akure to study abroad.

Jamoh made the offer of the scholarships when he was conferred with the honourary title of Baatona of Akure, by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, at the Deji’s Palace in Akure.

NIMASA is one of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The minister, who described Jamoh as a detribalised and patriotic Nigerian, said his achievements in NIMASA could speak volumes, adding that such a person deserved recognition.

Adegoroye, while thanking the Oba for bestowing such an important title on the NIMASA DG, expressed confidence that the honour would spur Jamoh to do more for the development of Nigeria’s maritime economy.

The minister later held a colourful reception at his residence in honour of the NIMASA DG and the reception was attended by many dignitaries, including Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Speaking on the installation, Oba Aladelusi congratulated Jamoh for the well-deserved honorary chieftaincy title and urged him not to relent in the good path that earned him the worthy recognition.

“The conferment of the honorary title is in recognition of the giant strides of Dr Jamoh in impacting lives positively and contributing immensely to the development of the country coupled with his friendly disposition to the Akure Kingdom and the monarchy,” he said.

In an acceptance speech, Chief Jamoh said he was elated with the title of Baatona of Akure Kingdom and thanked the Deji of Akure and his chiefs for the honour, adding that he would not take the honour for granted.

The NIMASA DG, who announced the award of five scholarships to Akure indigenes, said he had recently facilitated employment opportunities and scholarships for some Ondo State indigenes. (NAN)