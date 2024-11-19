Transport fares, processing expenses increase food costs in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara

Grain dealers and other foodstuff traders in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States have attributed the increasing prices of foodstuff to high transport fares and processing charges occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reveals that most traders complained of cost of farm produce transportation from rural markets to other places.

A grain dealer, Alhaji Abdulrauf Lawal, said prices of the commodities at rural markets were relatedly low in spite of the economic hardship, “however, movement of the foodstuff to urban centers remain a major factor responsible for increased prices.”

Lawal said a measure of new beans presently costs between N1,700 and N1,800 in Achida, Kware, Yabo, Bodinga, Wamakko and Dange markets, however, lamented that on reaching Sokoto and environs a measure sells for between N2,300 and N2,400 due to transportation cost.

”A bag containing 40 measures of beans is being sold between N70,000 to N80,000 depending on location, but transporting it consumes about N6,000.

”In previous years, transporting a bag was about N800 to N1,200. This situation necessitated the increase in commodity prices, ” Lawal said.

According to him, a bag of millet sells between N60,000 and N62,000, while a bag of local rice costs between N90,000 and N94,000 in the rural markets, however, transportation cost forced traders to sell a bag of millet at more than N70,000 and rice above N100,000.

He added that the situation was not different in other commodities like maize, guinea corn (sorghum), soya beans and sweet potato, commonly consumed by the residents.

Another trader, Abubakar Nagambo, observed that removal of fuel subsidy was the major cause of rising cost of food items and other goods and services.

Nagambo appealed to the authorities to look into the situation with view to cushioning the effects of hardship beeing experienced by the citizens.

He noted that farmers in the state have recorded boomer harvest this year due the abundant rainfall, observing that commodities were not highly exorbitant from the point of harvest and rural markets.

The trader pointed out that security challenges had forced many farmers to abandon their farmlands particularly in Zamfara and Sokoto States, “yet, some communities were able to cultivate and produce in abundance but transporting it to markets remained a big challenge.”

Alhaji Jamilu Sanusi, Chairman, All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Sokoto State chapter, advised the state government to revitilise commodity board and make it functional to facilitate access to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stabilisation funds and other supporting windows.

Sanusi said such move would enhance food and agricultural allied production, commercial activities and provide job opportunities for citizens across the state.

The chairman noted that with removal of fuel subsidy, farmers faced not only challenge of transport fares but also challenge of fuel to be used for water pumping machines in their farms.

He suggested that government should consider extending palliatives to farmers through the supply of solar powered water pumping machines and provision of organic inputs which were considered cheaper than chemical inputs among others.

The chairman observed that the state has the capability to generate about N2 billion revenue monthly through collection of commodity levies.

”Levies from onions, garlic, grains and other products being cultivated in the state and transported to various parts of the country will attract huge revenue to state government,’ Sanusi said.

The Chairman of Rice Millers Association in Sokoto state, Alhaji Nura Attajidi, described the hike in the price of petroleum products and electricity tariff as the main causes of increase in rice processing services.

Attajidi urged the federal and state governments to support indigenous rice millers with new techniques of producing, processing, packaging and marketing rice to make it more accessible and more affordable.

He observed that new technologies obtainable in other countries had led to reduced fuel needs to power generators and urged stakeholders to look into the possibility of copying from those countries to reposition farming system in the country.

The chairman said no fewer than 5,000 rice millers were conducting business across the 23 local government areas of Sokoto, assuring that the millers had been greatly assisting national growth and national food security.

He, however, lamented that small scale rice millers were excluded from the federal government’s support programmes.

Attajidi appealed to stakeholders to support rice millers with incentives, modern machines, loan packages and other business supports.

Speaking on subsidy, Attajidi maintained that governments across the world, especially developed nations still subsidise food; fuel, and other basic amenities.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Bello Wamakko, said the present government was committed to improving farm cultivation being one of the agrarian states in Nigeria.

Wamakko said that government supply fertilisers, seeds and other inputs at subsidised rates to all categories of farmers aimed at boosting food production across the state.

He explained that the state government provided machineries, free interest loans and other supports in addition to construction of rural access roads to enhance agricultural participation in the state.

In Birnin Kebbi, residents and farmers have attributed the increase in foodstuff prices despite harvest, to insecurity and poor yields.

A cross section of residents and farmers interviewed said that the major problems that led to high food prices were insecurity and poor yields of some crops.

They said that heat and floods also affected the crops, adding that issue of middlemen who dictate prices of foodstuffs was also another constraint.

Malam Mustapha Yunusa, a resident of Birnin Kebbi and a farmer, said that farmers did not have a say over prices of foodstuff, “because farmers do not have direct access to markets where they can sell their farm produce.

“Poor storage facilities for grains is another challenge, because the storage facilities are not functioning optimally, and whenever we are off-peak period.

“Nothing cushions the effects, which if we have enough production we can push for storage, especially this period that grains in the market had reduced, we can bring out and supply the ones in the silos,” he said.

On what the government should do to address high food prices, Yanusa, said insecurity was still there and the government needed to tackle it.

Malam Musa Zaki, a farmer, said the government should also build the capacity of farmers on climate change issues as it affects food production, “because climate varies in the northern and southern parts of the country.

“The state and local governments’ attention should be drawn towards rendering assistance to farmers, the farmers are there, and they should be committed to the farmers and food production by rolling out interventions.

‘’They should look at corporate farms, facilitate loans, and other incentives for farmers.”

On his part, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu, said the state government had so far paid N350 million counterpart funds to Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing programme (RAAMP) for upgrading of 240 kilometers rural access roads in the state.

He said,” Since inception of Gov. Nasir Idris-led administration, the governor has relentlessly been embarking on agricultural development activities across the state in oder to improve farming activities in all seasons.

“We have paid counterpart funds to RAAMP programme to the tune of N350 million.

“Under the RAAMP programme 240 kilometres of roads were identified for spot improvement, upgrading and routine maintenance, and so far, contract process for the award of the first phase of road have been concluded and awarded.”

Mu’azu said that the state government procured and distributed fertilisers free to farmers worth N2.6 billion in addition to palliatives of grains worth N5.6 billion to all and sundry in the state.

“Another developmental activities are, Quelea bird control both during the wet and dry season to prevent the destruction of millet and rice.

“We also procured 6,000 units of solar powered irrigation pumps and are being distributed to farmers across the state.

“We granted approval already for the procurement of 10,000 units of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) converted irrigation pumps.

“We procured and distributed 300 power tillers and 300 motorised pump sprayers to Farmers’ Cooperative Groups,” he said.

Mu’azu also revealed that 39,500 farmers participated in the federal government dry season production programme, comprising 30,000 rice, 7,500 maize and 2,000 cassava farmers in the state.

“We launched ‘Kaura Agricultural Development and Growth Agenda (KADAGE) and established partnerships at local, national and international levels for agriculture and agribusiness investments in the state,” the commissioner said.

Mu’azu also said that the state government in collaboration with Transforming Lives Through Nutrition (TLTN), had trained 210 agric extension workers on sustainable gardening practices in the state.

The commissioner said that the aim of the training was to build the capacity of the workers on sustainable gardening practices and equip them with valuable agric skills.

Zamfara farmers identified depreciation of Naira, and high cost of transportation as some of the factors responsible for increasing prices of farm produce despite harvest.

Dr. Mustapha Kanoma, the Head of Economic Department, Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) observed that Nigerians witnessed increase in foodstuff prices more than many countries across the globe.

Kanoma said insecurity was the major factor causing food shortage, in view of the fact that most the farmlands located in the bush were abandoned due to banditry and kidnapping.

“Many farmers have now relocated to cities and opted for other businesses, thereby significantly contributing to the growing food crisis in the state.

“There is shortage of critical crops like; rice, maize, wheat and soybeans that powered the state’s major agro-based industries and food systems.

“The problem is also worsen by the depreciation of Naira, which made imports more expensive,” he said.

Kanoma also identified hording of farm produce and government policies on tax as other causes that led to hike in the prices of food crops despite harvest season.

He advised government to put measures in place to improve security, reduce cost of fuel, strengthen the value of Naira and review tax policies to encourage production to facilitate more supply of foodstuff to the markets.

A grain dealer in Gusau, Bello Suleiman observed that the general cost of living in the country was higher than ever before and appealed to government to come to the aid of citizens.

The Sarkin Noman Mayanci, Kabiru Ibrahim blamed grain hoarders for the increasing prices of foodstuff across the state, adding that some of the maize bought last year at harvest period at the cost of N18,000 and N22,000 were stored.

“Hoarding of grains has become a lucrative venture since last year. Those that bought maize at the cost of N18,000 or N22,000 later sold same at not less than N55,000.

“The same people built new stores, where they are now stockpiling the farm produce, they shared money among their errand boys buying the commodities not only in the markets but even at farms.

“This has greatly contributed to increasing prices of foodstuff in the state,” he said. (NAN)