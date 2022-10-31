Transport employers call for construction of additional motor parks in Adamawa

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa branch of the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has called on the state government to create additional motor parks in Yola and Jimeta towns to decongest the existing ones.

Alhaji Isah Isami, the state chairman of the group, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.

According to him, the need for additional motor parks became necessary due to the rapid expansion of the towns which resulted in increase in the number of trucks and passenger vehicles without enough spaces to park.

He said the only central park which was located in Jambutu community in the metropolis is not spacious enough to accommodate hundreds of vehicles patronizing the park.

He said government should provide spacious land and construct a befiting motor park capable of accommodating the number of trucks and passenger vehicles for convenience of both passengers and conveyance of goods.

Isami appealed to the federal and state governments to reconstruct or rehabilitate the major highways connecting the state with other parts of the country, saying “our roads are in bad shape.”

He explained that the poor condition of the roads from Yola to Gombe, Jalingo and to Mubi has been terrible, especially considering the untold hardship being experienced by commuters.

He cautioned drivers against dangerous driving, drinking of alcohol and making phone calls while driving, as well as the flagrant violation of traffic rules, saying “all our drivers must ensure that their vehicle particulars are updated regularly.”

He commended the efforts of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration for its urban renewal programme by constructing township roads, health facilities and youth empowerment.

He pleaded with the government to provide soft loans to registered members of the group by providing them with vehicles to enable them achieve economic prosperity and self sustainability. (NAN)

