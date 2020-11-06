Transport company deploys 50 buses, opens Kaduna-Lagos route

Kaduna-based transport company, Kaduna Line, has deployed 50 buses to ease transportation problems for commuters from Kaduna to other parts of the country.

Mr Augustine Ogar, the company’s Managing Director, made the disclosure on Thursday at the inauguration of the Kaduna-Lagos route.

He said that the target was to reopen old and new routes to meet the increasing demand for transportation services, saying, “We started with Kogi then, Kano and now Lagos. The Lagos route would open up additional windows to the West including; Kaduna-Ilesha, Ekiti, Akure, Ibadan and Offa”.

Ogar said the company had over 50 vehicles in operation, adding, “as demand increases we can have about five to ten vehicles on the Lagos route daily”.

“Currently, we only operate Port-harcourt in the South, Owerri and Enugu in South East while plans are underway to explore the South-South,” he added.

On revenue, Ogar said the company remits 20 percent of its earnings to the Kaduna State Government.

“In no distant time, our IGR would triple due to additional number of fleets because the more fleets we have, the more revenue is generated.

“Kaduna State Government is interested in transportation business, as such we franchise 80 percent to the state government while the company holds 20 percent,” he explained.

Malam Mas’ud Yunusa, staff of Kaduna North Local Government, told NAN that the opening of the Kaduna-Lagos route would boost transportation services and economic activities.

Also, Malam Mandara-Mustapha Dan Borno, the Chairman of the Road Transport Employer’s Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mando Park Kaduna, assured the company of the union’s support for a successful operation. (NAN)