Transport company deploys 50 buses, opens Kaduna-Lagos route

Kaduna-based transport company, Kaduna Line, has deployed 50 buses to ease transportation problems for commuters from Kaduna to other parts of the country.

Mr Augustine Ogar, the company’s Managing Director, made the disclosure on Thursday at the inauguration of the Kaduna-Lagos route.

He said that the target was to reopen old and new routes to meet the increasing demand for transportation services, saying, “We started with Kogi then, Kano and now Lagos. The Lagos route would open up additional windows to the West including; Kaduna-Ilesha, Ekiti, Akure, Ibadan and Offa”.

Ogar said the company had over 50 vehicles in operation, adding, “as demand increases we can have about five to ten vehicles on the Lagos route daily”.