Transparency, Integrity Index 2022: CeFTIW moves to widen scope of variables, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Director, Center For Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW), Dr. Umar Yakubu has said that the 2022 assessment for Federal MDAs and other government institutions will be expanded to cover more variables.

The Index being a pioneer project, is the first of its kind to cover a broad spectrum of issues regarding transparency, open governance and integrity of institutions. The index used different variables and sub-variables to monitor and evaluate Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other public institutions’ compliance with relevant laws that ensures the strengthening of anti-corrupt practices.

Yakubu disclosed that adjustments and modifications were made to the variables following the successful launch of the pioneer findings of Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) of 2021.

The Executive Director who revealed this during the Public Presentation of the Transparency and Integrity Index 2022 Methodology, Thursday in Abuja, noted that the adjustment and modifications became necessary to capture other areas that were not captured in 2021 assessment.

He said,”Following the successful launch of the pioneer findings of TII 2021, adjustments and modifications were made to the variables. The adjustments and modifications became expedient to capture other areas that were not captured in the 2021 assessment and widen the scope of the variables.

“To this end, the 2022 assessment for Federal MDAs and other government institutions will be conducted around six thematic areas: i. Website Integrity, Fiscal Transparency, Open Procurement, Anti-corruption, Citizens engagement/responsiveness, and human Resources and Inclusion.”

Yakubu said given the impact citizens’ access to timely and accurate information has on strengthening democracy, with the 2021 Index, their research emphasized this by establishing the extent of government institutions’ disclosure of vital information regarding governance within the public domain with specific attention to institutions’ websites and portals.

He revealed that findings from research indicate that most MDAs’ need to be further guided on the methodology and be given sufficient time for implementation before the commencement of the next evaluation.

“Following the presentation of the findings, our research indicates that most MDAs’ need to be further guided on the methodology and be given sufficient time for implementation before the commencement of the next evaluation.

“The methodology we are presenting today serves as a comprehensive guide for all MDAs on how to ensure adherence with relevant guiding principles which form the bedrock of the research.

“Like the previous year, we are drawing our 2022 evaluation from local and international guiding principles. Locally, our guiding principles include the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended); Public Procurement Act, 2007(as amended); the Freedom of Information Act, 2011; Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007; Federal Character Principles; States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability; Framework and Guidelines for the Use of Social Media Platform in Public Institutions, 2019 and the Discriminations Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

“Internationally, we adopted guiding principles such as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, 2004; Open Government Partnership; African Union Convention on Preventing and Combatting Corruption, 2006; Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa; the Sustainable Development Goal 10 and 16; Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” he said.

Yakubu nalso noted that the TII methodology has been fully evaluated and validated by the Professional Statistician Society of Nigeria (PSSN) and Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA).

“I, therefore, assure you of the credibility of our methodology and findings.

“I enjoin you our esteemed guests and partners to engage with the handbook to build the capacities on the method of assessment and evaluation that we have adopted for the 2022 Transparency and Integrity Index assessment.

“I also urge the media to leverage their media tools for the continuous promotion of projects like the TII to strengthen accountability and transparency for good governance,” he said.

On how the Centre is dealing with the Legislature, Yakubu said,” Nobody has succeeded in opening the book of the Legislature, we are trying to see how we can go about it.”

The Programme Director, Jonah Uket applauded the researchers and other stakeholders for making the initiative possible.

He added that this will provide avenue for accountability actors to do more, as he called on other stakeholders to join the struggle and efforts to enthrone accountability and transparency in the country.

