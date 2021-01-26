Transparency in cash transfer schemes, By Peter Stanley

The National Cash Transfer Programme was introduced by the Federal Government in 2016 in partnership with the World Bank to fortify social safety nets and establish a social protection system in Nigeria in line with the Buhari Administration’s Social Investment agenda of eradicating poverty and promoting shared prosperity amongst the citizens. A monthly stipend of N5,000 is paid to the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerian households, mostly in rural communities under the Programme whose objectives include:

Improved Household consumption, improved economy of the community, increased utilization of health and nutrition services,Improved school enrolment and attendance, improved environmental sanitation and management.

Others are improved finance and asset acquisition to ultimately enhance financial and economic inclusion as well as beneficiary engagement in sustainable livelihood.

Reports indicate that by December 2020, the programme operated in 33 states of the country and the FCT and a total of 1,414,983 beneficiaries with 7,068,629 individual household member beneficiaries were enrolled, covering 487 Local Government Areas, 4,716 Wards and 37,628 Communities. All States are expected to be covered by March 2021.