Transition: Police seek support, warn troublemakers to steer clear of Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Police Command in Sokoto State on Friday solicited for more support from the citizens while it warned mischief and troublemakers to steer clear of the state.

Mr Ali Kaigama, the Commission of Police in the state gave the warning via a statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufai, the acting spokesman of the command.

Kaigama said that the command had deployed adequate security personnel, intelligence and operational resources to man the venue for the inauguration of the Governor-elect and his Deputy, as well as other parts of the state.

“This is for the effective policing of the venue of the ceremony and other parts of the state.

“The deployment, which shall be in synergy with other security forces, is to ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the inauguration.

“Therefore, I am warning troublemakers who may want to breach peace under any guise to desist forthwith and steer clear of the venue and the state in general,” he said.

The commissioner added that the police and other security forces would deal decisively with any person or individuals found wanting.

He urged citizens of the state to remain law-abiding and vigilant as they go about their lawful businesses.

Kaigama enjoined them to continue to support the police with credible information on criminals and their activities.

“This is by reporting to the nearest police ptation, or by calling the command’s emergency hotline on 07068848035,” he added. (NAN)