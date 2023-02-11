Transforming Nigeria’s economy to greatness my topmost priority – Tinubu

By Ibrahim Bello/Muhammad Lawal

Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, on Saturday vowed to use his wealth of experience to transform the nation’s economy to greatness, if elected.

He made the pledge while addressing crowd of people who converged at the Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, to welcome him to Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was in Kebbi with his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Governors Simon Lalong of, Plateau, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Babagana Zulum of Borno and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa states, for a presidential rally.

Tinubu said: “I promise to give the greatest and the best of economy if elected in the upcoming general elections.”

He also promised to turn the famous Argungu Fishing Festival into the best tourist attraction festival not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

The flag-bearer appealed to all to remain united and peaceful, observing that despite the fact that “some people are very angry, yet, we must come together and salvage the nation using our PVCs.

“If voted into power, we will make sure that we replace violence and poverty with peace and agricultural machinery as well as manage the nation’s economy to prosperity.”

In his speech, the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, said: “I want to assure you that Kebbi has done well, we are proud of you because you have shown to us that the state is for APC.”

Adamu however urged them to translate the crowd into votes come Feb. 25, by electing APC from top to bottom.

NAN reports that the national chairman then presented the party’s flag to Kebbi State APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Nasiru Idris, and prayed for his victory at polls.

Earlier, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said President Muhammadu Buhari had executed many developmental and infrastructural projects in the country, noting that Tinubu had mentored many politicians of acumen and ingenuity.

He added that Gov. Atiku Bagudu had transformed the agricultural fortunes of the state, saying “Bagudu has brought Tinubu and Alhaji Nasiru Idris to the state and we will surely vote for them in order for Tinubu and Idris to inherit Buhari and Bagudu’s legacies.”

Malami urged them to come out en masse and vote for APC in the upcoming general elections on Feb. 25 and March 11.

On his part, Idris thanked the people of the state for coming out impressively to receive the APC presidential candidate.

“The combination of Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as his running mate is apt and undefeatable in any political race as they are all armed with educational and leadership experiences to match and emerge victorious come February 25,” he said.

Idris pledged to continue with Bagudu’s legacy and even improve upon if voted into power on March 11 governorship and state assembly election.

In his remarks, Bagudu appreciated the people for the mammoth crowd, while thanking the governors of Kano, Plateau, Borno, Jigawa and Yobe states as well as other ex-governors and senators for gracing the event. (NAN)