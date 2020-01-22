Transformer: Zamfara governor allocates land to TCN

Zamfara state governor, Bello Muhammad has directed for the allocation of a land that will accommodate the newly acquired 60 MVA 13V 33KVA transformer from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Zailani Bappa mailed to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, said the governor gave the directive when he visited the TCN plant at Samaru, in Gusau Town to inspect the newly acquired transformer.

Muhammad commended the Company for promptly responding to the earlier request for the transformer to ease the problems of power supply in the state.

Earlier, the General Manager of TCN in the state, Alhaji Aminu Haruna, told the Governor that the transformer arrived Gusau via the company’s office in Kaduna

He assured that after instalment, the new transformer will go a long way in solving the transmission and distribution problems experienced in Gusau town and its environs.

When the Governor asked what was required to install the transformer, Haruna requested for a land, which the Governor promptly granted.