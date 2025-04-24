Transformational leadership key to Military success– COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Olufemi Oluyede , says transformational leadership is the most essential Component of combat power on the battlefield and the military cannot function

By Mohammed Tijjani









Oluyede sta

ted this at the Army Seminar on Transformation Leadership organised by the Department of Transformation and Innovation , held at 1 Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna on Thursday.

The COAS was represented by Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso , the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army and also the Commander Sector 1 Operation Fansan Yamma.

He note that the target audience are the junior and middle cadre personnel of the Nigerian Army with the focus on leadership and effective followership at the tactical level, where battles and

engagements are planned and executed to accomplish operational level objectives.

Oluyede, who emphasised the importance of leadership in combat power and military effectiveness, noted that the seminar comes at a critical time, given the diverse security challenges confronting the nation.

The COAS highlighted the need for junior and middle cadre leaders with strong character, unwavering commitment, and the capacity to think quickly and make sound decisions.

“It is at this level that we have you participants, as frontline

commanders, who have it as a duty to lead men, sustain their moral, continually motivate them and maintain their fighting spirit in the most lethal and demanding environment of any battlefield,” he said.

He added that Nigerian Army has continued to review its tactics, techniques and procedures to develop both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies aimed at defeating its adversaries.

“The seminar is therefore, premised on the need to improve the Nigerian Army’s capacity in advancing its transformational leadership drive.

“As young leaders, in our Army, it is crucial that you are not only skilled in carrying out your duties but also possess the right attitude and leadership qualities to guide our troops on the frontiers to achieve our goals in line with our

constitutional responsibilities.

“As you are all aware, leadership is the most essential Component of combat power on the battlefield and the military cannot function without it.

“Therefore, every opportunity must be seized to learn and improve in

this area.

“Additionally, the increasing threats posed by Chemical, Biological,

Radiological and Nuclear weapons, is a current challenge to combat readiness, will be discussed during this all-important seminar.

“The aim is to raise awareness

among personnel on the need to counter any acts of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear terrorism especially during military operations, “he said.

Oluyede implored the participants to take the seminar seriously. While applauding their loyalty and performance so far within 1 Div Area of Responsibility (AOR).

He assure them that the Army headquarters will continue to provide the resources, and direction they require to perform their roles.

The COAS reiterated the unwavering commitment to President Bola Tinubu for his invaluable support to the Nigerian

Army towards ensuring success in our various operations. .

“We must do well on our part, to justify these resources and goodwill by consistently executing all

assigned tasks swifty and in the most efficient and professional manner.

The COAS appreciated the seasoned resource persons , who have sacrificed their time to be here with us, to rub minds and share their knowledge and experiences during the deliberations.

“I am confident that your

presence at this seminar will be of immense benefit to the participants and Nigerian Arny at large,” Oluyede said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Abai, said the seminar is designed to enhance leadership for improved regimentation, discipline and combat efficiency.

Abai said “The seminar is also aimed to create awareness and suggest measures to suppress the act of Chemical , Biological, Radiological and Nuclear terrorism which is gradually creeping into our operational domain as well as the importance of identifying and suppressing these threats in Nigeria.”

According to him, the emergence of these threats indicate Nigeria Army personnel are being exposed to harmful and hazardous conditions across various theatres of operations.

He urged the participants to be open minded and contribute positively to make the seminar worthwhile.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that the theme of the one day seminar is, ” Transformational Leadership and Nigeria Army Operational Effectiveness in a Joint and Multi -Agency Environment”.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)